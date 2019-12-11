Ayodhya seer offers reward to anyone who kills rapists

As the debate on the recent encounter in Hyderabad, where the cops shot dead four alleged accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, rages on, a well known Hindu seer has declared a cash reward to "whoever killed the rapists".

Mahant Raju Das, who was associated with the famous Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, about 125 kilometres from here, said that he would give Rs. 1 lakh as reward to anyone who has killed a rapist.

''If a common man shoots a rapist dead, he will be given Rs. one lakh.....if a cop kills a rapist, then I shall bear the expenses incurred on the education of his children,'' the Mahant said in a message on his Facebook page.

''Those, who commit such crimes (rape) are not human beings....they are demons and they should be dealt with sternly....their killers should get reward,'' the seer said.

The seer's declaration, even though illegal, evoked a mixed response with many people coming out in support. Many netizens have hailed him for the move.

Many others, however, slammed the seer for the message saying that it would only ''encourage lawlessness'' in society. ''It will promote mob justice and erode people's faith in the judiciary....no one, particularly a religious personality, should make such an announcement,'' said a social activist here.