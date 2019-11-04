Ayodhya verdict: AMU asks people to maintain peace

Ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday asked all sections of society especially the AMU fraternity not to make any statement or indulge in any activity that could vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the country.

AMU authorities have also cautioned people against rumour-mongering or fake news circulation on social media.

In an open letter to all sections of society, Prof Mansoor said the "world will judge us as members of a responsible society by the way we show our respect to the rule of law and the grace and maturity with which we accept the decision of the highest court of the land".

He said, "No statement or any sort of activity should be indulged in which could in any way vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the city and the country".

In his letter, the VC said, "The decision on the Ayodhya case would give us an opportunity to show the world that we are a great nation of diverse cultures, languages and religions and we have the world's richest heritage of a pluralistic society with great strength in its unity in diversity".

The Vice-Chancellor has called a meeting of top University officials today to take stock of the situation and step up all security measures as a precautionary step.

The AMU campus has a total strength of about 30,000 students, the majority of whom reside in hostels spread all over the campus.

Earlier, District Magistrate, Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh, had said that strict vigil is being maintained on all social media posts and action will be taken against those indulging in rumour-mongering, especially on social media.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI had reserved the verdict on October 16 after concluding the 40-day-long hearing in the politically sensitive case

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.