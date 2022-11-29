Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sanwer in Madhya Pradesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Madhya Pradesh's Sanwer; Cong leaders accompany Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi will pay a visit to a Jain religious place near Ninora in the afternoon before proceeding to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

PTI
PTI, Sanwer,
  • Nov 29 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 10:34 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Sanwer town in Indore district on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

State Congress women functionaries Noori Khan and Archana Jaiswal were also seen matching steps with Gandhi while interacting with him during the foot march.

Also Read | Connectivity to Northeast India is real 'Bharat Jodo', says Scindia

The yatra will stop for the morning break in Ninora village at around 10 am. Gandhi will pay a visit to a Jain religious place near Ninora in the afternoon before proceeding to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. He will also address a public meeting in Ujjain in the evening.

The yatra, a mass contact programme of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, according to the programme announced by the Congress.

Also Read | Congress leaders who 'sold out' shouldn't be trusted: Rahul Gandhi

The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on November 23. It has so far completed more than half of its journey in MP, covering Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Congress 
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

 