Bhim Army chief detained during anti-CAA protest march

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2019, 14:58pm ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 14:58pm ist
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University students, protests against the hostel and mess fee hike, in New Delhi, Satuday, Nov. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Friday detained near Daryaganj during a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, the outfit claimed.

According to Bhim Army, the police tried to detain Azad at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was detained later near Daryaganj, it said.

The massive protest march led by Bhim Army against the citizenship law, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders. 

