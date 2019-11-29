BHU's Muslim Sanskrit teacher to be offered another job

The students protesting against the appointment of a Muslim as a faculty member in the Sanskrit department at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi may have the last laugh as the varsity administration plans to appoint the teacher in some other department.

Feroz Khan, who held a doctorate degree in Sanskrit, was appointed as an assistant professor in the faculty of 'Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan' recently.

The students, however, protested his appointment and embarked on a dharna. They ended their dharna only after varsity vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar assured to look into their demands, which included shifting Dr. Khan to some other department.

According to the sources Dr. Feroz Khan appeared in the interview for the selection of a faculty in the department of Ayurved in the varsity on Friday.

Though the varsity officials said that Khan would be appointed in the Ayurved department if he was recommended by the selection committee, sources said that he was likely to be offered a post in the department.

The BHU officials had earlier said that Khan would not be shifted elsewhere under any circumstances. The students, however, warned that they would resume their protest if he was not shifted.

Khan's appointment had triggered protests from a section of the students and later Hindu seers also joined the issue and some of them lent support to the students.

The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the studies of ancient Indian Shastra, Sanskrit language and Sanskrit literature.