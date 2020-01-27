BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route: Kejriwal

BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route, it's doing dirty politics over this issue: Kejriwal

He further alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything"

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jan 27 2020, 15:48pm ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2020, 16:44pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks at an event ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing "dirty politics" over it.

He said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".

"I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Citizenship Act
Protests
Comments (+)
 