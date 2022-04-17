BJP expels 4 Delhi councillors over corruption charges following sting operation

4 Delhi BJP councillors expelled over graft charges

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 21:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BJP has expelled its four municipal councillors in Delhi over charges of corruption following a sting operation conducted by a news channel.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta expelled the councillors -- Amarlata Sangwan (Timarpur ward), Saroj Singh (Trilokpuri), Atul Kumar Gupta (Kondli) and Radha Devi (Mongolpuri) -- from the party on April 15.

Saroj Singh's husband Sher Singh and Radha Devi's husband Raju Rana have also been expelled from the party as they featured in the sting operation, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

The sting operation showed the leaders demanding money for various municipal works in their wards.

According to the party, the leaders faced "clear" charges of corruption.

"As per constitution of the BJP, your primary membership is scrapped with immediate effect and you are expelled from the party," read the expulsion orders issued by the Delhi BJP president.

The BJP maintains zero tolerance policy towards corruption, stated the order.

Last year, the BJP had suspended three of its councillors facing corruption charges.

