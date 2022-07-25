BJP holds Tiranga rally at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

In a first of such kind of event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flagged off ‘Tiranga rally’ from historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar to Kargil in Ladakh.

The rally, with 300 bikers carrying tricolor, was flagged off by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug. National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and MP from Bangalore south Tejasvi Surya led the rally which would culminate at Kargil War Memorial on July 26 on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas.’

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.

The participants of the rally included 180 from J&K and 120 from other states. Authorities had heightened security arrangements in and around Lal Chowk with the roads leading to Clock Tower sealed and shops remaining closed in the area.

Addressing the participants, Chug blamed Abdullah and Mufti families of Kashmir for making the region as capital of terrorism for the 70 years. “The twin families made J&K terrorism capital while the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it tourism and progress capital,” he said.

Attacking Mehbooba Mufti for her 2019 remarks in which she had said that if Article 370 is abrogated there will be no one to raise tricolor in Kashmir, Chug said, “Let she visit Lal Chowk and see how everyone has been carrying the tricolor in their hands.”

“The two families (Abdullahs and Muftis) were claiming that Article 370 cannot be abrogated, but PM Modi made it possible. The twin families have joined hands and come up with Gupkar gang. They are only making poisonous statements,” the BJP leader alleged

“Abdullahs Muftis and Congress have been rejected by the people now. The youth have come forward for the progress of J&K. The tricolor is in the hearts and minds of every Kashmiri, but these politicians are reluctant to accept the fact,” Chug said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejasvi Surya said that it was for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 that such a rally was organized.

Addressing the gathering, BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina said, “Tiranga is our identity and it belongs to everyone irrespective of religion, caste and creed.”

