BJP MP defies guidelines, performs Chhath Puja rituals at Yamuna Ghat

DDMA has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance with all its Covid-related orders

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 14:15 ist
Verma had on Sunday asserted to defy the ban on Chhath at Yamuna's banks and challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him. Credit: ANI Twitter

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday performed rituals and launched preparations for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghat near the ITO in New Delhi despite a ban by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to perform it on the river's banks.

The West Delhi parliamentarian, accompanied by BJP workers and members of the 'purvanchali' community, attended a 'puja' and began preparations for the festival that started on Monday.

Also read: Delhi government declares public holiday on November 10 for Chhath Puja

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on October 29, allowed Chhath celebrations at "designated sites" barring the banks of the Yamuna.

It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance with all its Covid-related orders.

Verma had on Sunday asserted to defy the ban on Chhath at Yamuna's banks and challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him.

The DDMA order also said that any violations of its guidelines are liable to prosecution according to legal provisions, including those of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Yamuna River
India News
Chhath Puja
New Delhi
BJP
AAP
Covid-19
Parvesh Verma

