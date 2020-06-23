BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at party event in Bhopal

BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at party event in Bhopal

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 17:25 ist
BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur takes rest after she complained of uneasiness during the inauguration of a photo exhibition on life history of Jansangh founder leader Pt Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, organised on his death anniversary, at BJP State headquarters in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BJP's Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur fainted during an event organised at party office here on Tuesday to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his death anniversary.

The incident occurred when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders were paying tributes to Mookherjee at the event held at the party's state headquarters here.

Former Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar told PTI that Thakur has been undergoing treatment for her ailments and was taking heavy doses of medicines, which could have caused dizziness.

Following the incident, Thakur (50) was taken to her home, where she is currently recuperating, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Thakur had attributed her health issues, including "loss" of vision, to "torture" she had suffered under the Congress regime.

"I sustained several injuries due to torture by the Congress for nine years. Many injuries resurface due to this torture. There was formation of pus and swelling in my eyes and brain.

"I have blurred vision in the right eye and I can't see at all from the left one," she had said, apparently referring to her imprisonment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which she is an accused. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pragya Thakur
BJP
Lok Sabha
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Congress

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 