Blackmailed by junior, Haryana cop kills self

A Haryana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer committed suicide on Wednesday, after being harassed and blackmailed by a junior police officer posted under his command.

The 59-years old deceased IPS officer, Vikram Kapoor, was serving as deputy commissioner of police Faridabad in Haryana in the national capital region.

Vikram Kapoor shot himself with his service revolver this morning at his official residence in Faridabad. He lay in a pool of blood when cops reached arrived on Wednesday. The police said a suicide note has been found from the room of the IPS officer.

According to the police, the suicide note alleged that Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupani Abdul Shaheed and one of his accomplices were blackmailing him. The suicide note cites this as a reason to commit suicide.

Kapoor’s son has registered a complaint with the police. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the exact reasons for the suicide were yet to be ascertained. He added that a case has been registered and the probe was underway.

Kapoor’s wife was in the house when the tragedy took place. She heard gunshots and rushed to the room only to see her husband in a pool of blood. Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons.

Kapoor and his wife were staying at their residence in sector 30 of Faridabad. He was posted as Deputy commissioner of police, NIT, Faridabad and was due for retirement in 2020.