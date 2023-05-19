No coercive action against Wankhede till May 22: HC

Bombay HC asks CBI not to take 'coercive action' against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in bribery case till May 22

Wankhede has moved the court with a petition seeking to quash the FIR registered by CBI against him

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 19 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 17:52 ist
Sameer Wankhede. Credit: IANS Photo

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official, has moved the court with a petition seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him.

Also Read | Sameer Wankhede accuses senior NCB official of humiliating him over caste

A vacation bench of the court passed the order after recording Wankhede's undertaking that he will remain present at the CBI's office in BKC area here at 11 am on May 20.

The CBI shall not take any "coercive action" against Wankhede till May 22, the HC said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sameer Wankhede
CBI
Shah Rukh Khan
Bombay High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 