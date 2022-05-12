Bulldozers reach Delhi's Dwarka, Janakpuri for anti-encroachment drive

Bulldozers raze down shops in Delhi's Janakpuri, Dwarka

Shops that extended onto the footpath were demolished

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 10:46 ist
Officials present there said the encroachments were even covering the drains. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Municipal Corporation's action against the illegal encroachment has begun in the national capital's Janakpuri and Dwarka area on Thursday.

As per reports, JCB bulldozers were seen demolishing the extended parts of the shops on a road behind Akash Hospital in Dwarka Sector 3.

Also read | Bulldozers roll in to Delhi's Najafgarh for anti-encroachment drive

Officials present there said the encroachments were even covering the drains.

Apart from Dwarka, the drive was also being carried out in Janakpuri where around 20-feet long illegally constructed shed outside a shop was demolished among other temporary structures.

The anti-encroachment drive will also be carried out in surrounding areas of KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Delhi.

