CAA: NE people protest against communalisation of issue

People from the Northeast gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Sunday, claiming that the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been given a Hindu vs Muslim colour and the voices from the region fighting for the rights of indigenous people have been ignored.

The protesters including students and civil society members are deeply hurt and distressed by the police "brutality" on them but "our protest is about our rights", they said.

"We won't let others hijack our agenda. We are here to speak about our people. You cannot always ask one to take more people," Tripura's royal scion Pradiyot Deb Barman, who is also present there, said.