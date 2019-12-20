CAA: NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia

A seven-member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday visited Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct an inquiry into the police action inside the campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

The team led by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini visited the library in the campus, where students alleged that police lobbed tear gas shells.

The NHRC has deputed the team to conduct an on the spot inquiry to know whether incidents in Jamia Millia Islamia involved violation of human rights. The Commission has received complaints in the matter and registered a case, a statement said.

"The fact-finding team will submit its report, which will be analysed and placed before the Commission for appropriate recommendations in the matter. The complaints received in the Commission include allegations of illegal detention of students of Jamia Millia Islamia by Police and denial of legal and medical access to injured students in the Police action," it added.

In an FIR, the Delhi Police had sought to defend its actions, saying they marched into the campus to secure the lives of students following stone-pelting from inside by those present inside in an FIR which named seven persons, including three student leaders.