Case filed against YouTuber for harassing Bollywood actress on social media

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a YouTuber for allegedly stalking and harassing a Bollywood actress on social media, officials said on Sunday.
The actress filed a complaint alleging that a YouTuber and Twitter user has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with an intention to outrage her modesty, besides some hashtags with regard to some movie scene, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.
On the complaint, a criminal case has been registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station under relevant sections and the investigation is underway, the DCP said.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced
Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings
Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?
How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states
Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll
Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey
Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views