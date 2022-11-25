CBI files first charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case

CBI files 1st charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 25 2022, 14:07 ist
  updated: Nov 25 2022, 14:10 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi Excise policy scam case, officials said.

The charge sheet names seven accused, the officials said.

More details awaited.

