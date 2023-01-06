Central Vista project: CPWD reduces cost, size of MPs’ complex

The size and estimated cost of the proposed office complex for MPs, to be built near Parliament, have been modified by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The cost has been reduced by Rs 225 crore and the plinth area by 20,000 square metres, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The CPWD has floated a modified pre-qualification bid for the MP Chambers’ project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,210 crore and total plinth area of 98,000 square metres, the report said.

However, in November 2022, the agency had invited bids at an estimated cost of Rs 1,435 crore and total plinth area of 1,18,000 square metres.

The buildings in the complex are proposed to be of 8 storeys. Earlier, it was 10 storeys.

The CPWD has also downwardly revised the financial criteria for bidders. The criteria have been revised from an annual turnover of Rs 430.50 crore to Rs 363 crore and the minimum net worth from Rs 143.5 crore to Rs 121 crore, the report said. The time for the project completion has also been reduced from 36 months to 30 months.

The project would come up at the site of Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan after demolition of the existing structures.

“The proposed office buildings shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building. The existing structures on plot number 119 are to be demolished before the start of the new construction…The proposed/subject work will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of all MP offices with supporting facilities,” the publication quoted a pre-qualification bid document.