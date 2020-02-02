Centre against stay of execution in Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC commences hearing

The Delhi High Court on Sunday commenced hearing on Centre's plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
The proceedings are currently underway before Justice Suresh Kait.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is advancing arguments for the Centre.
