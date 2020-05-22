Centre should strengthen locust warning organisation in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government to strengthen the locust warning organisation in the state.

The demand comes in view of the locust attack in the state’s frontier districts that border Pakistan.

Gehlot was discussing locust control with collectors of these districts, locust warning organisations and agriculture department officials through video conference.

He said that after almost three decades of continuous attack of locusts, it has become necessary to strengthen the locust warning organisation in the state.

The chief minister said that due to the outbreak of locusts, farmers had suffered a big loss last year. This year, the attack of locusts is expected to be more intense than before.

Gehlot said that he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the matter in a video conference earlier.

Since the work of a locust warning organization is under the Centre, it should strengthen it and provide necessary resources, he said.

The chief minister said this time locust swarms have moved from the border districts to Ajmer, Jaipur, Karauli, Tonk, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and other districts so new ways to control them are required.

State Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said that after entering the Pakistani border in the state on April 11, small swarms of locusts have also reached other districts.

He said about 50,000 hectare area has been affected by them.