Woman Naxal killed, two cops injured in encounter

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed, two cops injured in encounter

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Apr 29 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 11:53 ist
Representative image

A woman Naxal was killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The exchange of fire broke out in a forest under Chhotedongar police station limits around 8 am, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest close to a hillock near Kademeta police camp, the ultras, who had laid an ambush, detonated IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and opened fire at the security personnel, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

"Two security personnel, one belonging to the DRG and another from CAF, sustained injuries in the incident," he said, adding that they were being shifted to a local hospital.

After guns fell silent, body of a woman Naxal and two rifles were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chhattisgarh
Naxal

What's Brewing

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Losing their way

Losing their way

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

 