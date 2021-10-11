Class 9 student raped in Muzaffarnagar

A class 9 student was reportedly raped by her classmate's brother in a village here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when the 15-year-old girl had gone to her classmate's house in the village, they said.
The accused had also recorded a video of the incident.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab him, the police added.
