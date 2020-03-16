Closing of Kartarpur corridor due to COVID-19 temporary measure, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday described the suspension of the pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan as a "temporary measure" in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

"Unfortunately, the Kartarpur corridor has been closed because of Covid-19 but let me assure people of Punjab that it is a temporary measure," Singh said while addressing the media here on the completion of his government's three years in office.

The CM reiterated his commitment to ensure that the corridor always remain open, "except during crisis".

The corridor was closed on Sunday midnight till further orders by the Union government.

The decision to close the corridor in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak was a temporary precautionary measure aimed at checking the spread of the deadly disease, he said, adding that there was no question of keeping it shut permanently.

The chief minister said the opening of the corridor had fulfilled the dream of millions of devotees and the decision would not be allowed to be reversed at any cost.

He said it was his fortune that the corridor opened during his tenure.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurdwara, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.