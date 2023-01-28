CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath express concern over fighter jets crash in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday expressed their concern over the incident of two fighter jets crashing in the state's Morena district this morning.

Directing the Morena district administration and police to provide all possible help in the rescue operation, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe," Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister, along with state BJP head V D Sharma, was participating at an event celebrating Narmada Jayanti in Ujjain.

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress head Kamal Nath also took to twitter to express his concern. "Sad news has been received about the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena," he tweeted.

Notably, around 10.30 am, two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) collided and crashed in Morena during a routine bombing exercise, defence sources said.

According to the sources, the Sukhoi-30 MKI had two pilots, while the Mirage had one during the crash that occurred in the bordering area of Morena and Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

One fighter jet fell in Bharatpur, the other in Morena. The sources said that the two pilots were safe and taken to a hospital in Gwalior, while an IAF chopper has been dispatched to the location of the third pilot.

The jets had taken took from the Gwalior Air Force Station for the routine bombing exercise.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the incident.

The Defence Minister enquired about the well-being of the pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said. In a statement, the IAF said that it has established a "Court of Inquiry which will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not" between the two fighter jets.

Locals who witnessed the crash informed the local police after which the Gwalior Air Force Station was notified.

Videos from the scene shot by residents of the area showed aircraft debris on the ground.

More details are awaited.