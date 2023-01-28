CM Chouhan expresses concern over jets crash in MP

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath express concern over fighter jets crash in MP

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force collided and crashed in Morena during a routine bombing exercise

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Jan 28 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 15:33 ist
Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday expressed their concern over the incident of two fighter jets crashing in the state's Morena district this morning.

Directing the Morena district administration and police to provide all possible help in the rescue operation, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe," Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister, along with state BJP head V D Sharma, was participating at an event celebrating Narmada Jayanti in Ujjain.

Also Read | 1 of 3 IAF pilots killed as Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress head Kamal Nath also took to twitter to express his concern. "Sad news has been received about the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena," he tweeted.

Notably, around 10.30 am, two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) collided and crashed in Morena during a routine bombing exercise, defence sources said.

According to the sources, the Sukhoi-30 MKI had two pilots, while the Mirage had one during the crash that occurred in the bordering area of Morena and Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

One fighter jet fell in Bharatpur, the other in Morena. The sources said that the two pilots were safe and taken to a hospital in Gwalior, while an IAF chopper has been dispatched to the location of the third pilot.

The jets had taken took from the Gwalior Air Force Station for the routine bombing exercise.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the incident.

The Defence Minister enquired about the well-being of the pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said. In a statement, the IAF said that it has established a "Court of Inquiry which will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not" between the two fighter jets.

Locals who witnessed the crash informed the local police after which the Gwalior Air Force Station was notified.

Videos from the scene shot by residents of the area showed aircraft debris on the ground.

More details are awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aircraft
Crash
Plane Crash
India News
Indian Air Force
Sukhoi-30 MKI
Mirage 2000
Kamal Nath
Congress 
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 