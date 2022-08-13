Yogi defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings

CM Yogi's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings, case filed

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Aug 13 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 13:10 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

On Saturday in Firozabad, the police registered two cases against unknown people after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', officials said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Also Read | Leave national flag out of politics

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed.

Police said they are scanning CCTV camera nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.

BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar claimed hoardings at six places have been disfigured.

