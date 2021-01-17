Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar records minus 7.6

Kashmir’s famous Dal Lake continues to remain in the freeze as a severe cold wave in the valley persisted with Srinagar recording a bone-chilling minus 7.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The Valley has been reeling under a cold wave since the first week of January when a heavy snowfall led to both air and surface transport being affected. During the intervening night of January 13 and 14, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degree Celsius, the coldest temperature recorded in the city since 1991 when the mercury had plunged to minus 11.8 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in Srinagar have hovered around minus 8 degree Celsius for the last one week. According to the weather office, the lowest recorded minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 14.4 degrees Celsius in 1893.

Water bodies, including Dal Lake, have been freezing due to the cold wave. The drinking water taps and supply pipes have also frozen at many places in recent days, leading to water shortage. After several years, even Srinagar city is witnessing the formation of huge icicles from the rooftops and slippery surfaces during the morning which has been compounding problems for commuters.

Tourists and locals have been spotted stepping on the frozen parts of the Dal Lake and other water bodies. However, authorities have been asking people not to roam around on the frozen surface of the lake as it is unsafe.

The MeT department has said that “mainly dry weather is expected till January 21 in Kashmir.”However, a Western Disturbance (WB) is likely to affect the Valley from January 22 to 24, MeT officials said.

Kashmir is in the middle of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the harshest 40-day winter period which commences on December 21 and ends on January 30. Chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum during this period.