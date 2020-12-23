Cold weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab

Cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with places like Hisar, Adampur and Ludhiana reeling under intense chill.

According to the Meteorological Department officials here, the minimum temperature hovered below normal limits.

Hisar in Haryana braved the chill recording a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius while Adampur and Ludhiana in Punjab also reeled under biting cold recording respective minimums of 2.5 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot, Halwara and Bathinda also experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 3.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa in Haryana also registered below normal minimums at 3.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 5.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Fog also reduced visibility in some places including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.