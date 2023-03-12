Commercial helicopters to Badrinath to be charged with eco-development fee

Helicopters ferrying pilgrims to Badrinath will be charged an 'eco-development' fee this year by Badrinath Nagar Panchayat.
It is for the first time that commercial flights are being imposed with such a fee.
"Commercial helicopters flying to Badrinath will have to pay Rs 1,000 as eco-development fee per flight. Rules are being amended for the purpose," Badrinath Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer Sunil Purohit said.
Pilgrims coming by road to the Himalayan temple will be provided with garbage bags by the nagar panchayat.
Those who return them will be refunded Rs 20 at the time of entering.
Vehicles plying on the route have been paying the fee since 2020.
