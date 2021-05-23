Class 12 exams before vaccination a mistake: Sisodia

Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students can be big mistake: Sisodia

Sisodia made the suggestion at a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education which is currently underway

PTI
PTI,
  • May 23 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 15:45 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students can prove to be a big mistake, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Centre on Sunday.

Sisodia made the suggestion at a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education which is currently underway.

"Raised the demand for making arrangements for vaccinating Class 12 students before board exams at a meeting with the central government. Conducting the examination by toying with students' safety will prove to be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams," he tweeted in Hindi.

Read | Education Ministry calls crucial meet on May 23 over class 12 boards, entrance exams

"Ninety-five per cent of Class 12 students are above the age of 17.5 years. The Centre should talk to experts if they can be given Covishield or Covaxin vaccines," Sisodia said.

The Centre should also talk to Pfizer for the vaccination of Class 12 students, he added.

The meeting is being chaired by Union minister Rajnath Singh.

The government is likely to take a final call on pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
Class 12
Board exams
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

 