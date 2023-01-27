Congress alleges 'serious security lapse' in J&K amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader K C Venugopal on Friday called out a "serious security lapse." With Rahul Gandhi leading Congress leaders and others in the state, Venugopal has alleged that "security has been mishandled by concerned agencies here."

He claimed that yatris had been left without security for 15 minutes.

"For the last 15 minutes, there have been no security officers with the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. This is a serious lapse. Rahul Gandhi & other yatris can't walk without any security," the Congress leader claimed.

Rahul Gandhi will conclude the yatra on January 30 in Srinagar.

