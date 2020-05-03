Congress shocked over killing of security personnel in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, demands 'effective action'

Cong shocked over killing of security personnel in J&K

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 03 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 16:54 ist

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday expressed shock over the killing of five security personnel, including three officers, in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara town and demanded “effective action” to save precious lives.

It also condemned Pakistan for its continued support to militancy and increased ceasefire violations to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into the Union Territory.

"The martyrdom of five jawans including a colonel, a major and a police sub-inspector is shocking," J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir and other senior leaders said in a joint statement here.

"We strongly condemn the Pakistan-sponsored militancy, which is against the basics of humanity and would achieve nothing except death and destruction."

Saluting the sacrifice of the security personnel and expressing sympathies with their families, relatives and colleagues, the party said: “The loss of precious lives of our officers and jawans is unbearable and the nation shall ever remain indebted to them and their families”.

“The frequent incidents of militant attacks and increased ceasefire violations on our borders have led to a number of sacrifices of our jawans and civilians in recent years, which is a matter of grave concern for all,” the statement said.

It said such an activity cannot be tolerated and the government must take effective actions to save precious lives of the jawans and the civilians.

“The entire rank and file of the Congress pays homage to the martyrs and all those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and ensure safety of common citizens,” it said. 

