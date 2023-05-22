Congress to support AAP in row over Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Congress will oppose the ordinance to clip the wings of the Delhi government on service matters and vote against it when the Bill comes in Parliament, in what is seen as a shot in the arm for the AAP that is trying to garner support for its fight against Modi government on the issue.

Sources said the Congress decision came as it found the ordinance against the spirit of federalism and an issue where there should be unity among the Opposition to corner the ruling BJP, especially in Rajya Sabha where they have a chance to put up a close fight.

The coming together of Congress and other Opposition parties will put pressure on non-NDA regional parties like BJD and YSR Congress with a cumulative of 18 MPs in the Upper House to take a clear stand, as it usually bails out the BJP in contentious situations.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he would lobby with the Opposition leaders to vote against the Bill to replace the ordinance when it comes to Rajya Sabha.

He already met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of RJD on Sunday while he is scheduled to meet Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Kejriwal would fly to Mumbai on Wednesday to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray followed by a meeting with NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar the next day.

There was speculation about the 31-member Congress, whose support was crucial, whether it would back the AAP. However, senior leaders said there is no doubt in its mind about opposing the ordinance.

An analysis of the numbers showed that the BJP, which has 93 MPs, would have the support of 112 MPs, eight less than the majority mark, while the Opposition can cobble up 106 MPs.

However, for both sides the support of BJD and YSR Congress with nine each MPs is crucial. Opposition leaders are banking on these two parties, as they believe that it would be difficult for them to support a Bill meant to squeeze another regional party.

At the same time, they are also not forgetting the occasions when both parties have come to the rescue of the ruling NDA when it was in trouble in the Upper House.

In recent times, BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met both Mamata and Nitish Kumar but he has refused to commit support to the Opposition grouping. The Opposition has so far not reached out to the YSR Congress head and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy so far.