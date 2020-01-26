Constitutional ethos and brotherhood under attack: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Culture of brotherhood and Constitutional values is currently under attack in India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said here on Sunday against the backdrop of anti-citizenship law protests in various states.

Addressing the first conference on the Constitutional rights of indigenous people of Central India in Indore, which was also attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Nath said the culture of India and the Congress is to foster brotherhood.

"The culture of India and the Congress is to bind hearts together and keep brotherhood intact. We bind people of all religions and castes. But today that culture of ours and the Constitutional values is under attack. You all have to protect it," Nath said in a veiled attack on the BJP-led Central government.

The veteran Congress leader expressed his gratitude to tribals for installing his party in power in Madhya Pradesh in December, 2018.

"We came to power in MP (after the assembly elections) with the help of the tribal community. We will create history in protecting the rights of tribals," he said.

Nath also said his government had taken steps to generate jobs for the tribal youth.

"A new policy would be chalked out for tribal blocks," he added.

He also called upon the tribal community to keep their "traditional culture" alive in the age of social media.

Nath, who also heads the state Congress unit, paid tributes to martyred tribal freedom fighter Tantia Bhil to mark his 178th birth anniversary.