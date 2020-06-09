Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's samples taken for COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's samples were collected for COVID-19 test on Tuesday, two days after he went into self-isolation.

Results are awaited.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He had developed mild fever and sore throat on Sunday afternoon and was on self-isolation since then. Kejriwal, who is diabetic, had cancelled all his appointments since Sunday, after attending a Cabinet meeting and a digital address, during which he announced that Delhi hospitals will be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.

Kejriwal has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing for the past two months.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal called an all-party meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain its spread.

This would be preceded by a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to assess the situation in the capital and ascertain whether the capital has entered the third stage of community transmission of COVID-19.