Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir records another COVID-19 death; death toll rises to 24

A nonagenarian man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died due to COVID-19 at a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to deadly virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 24.

Medical Superintendent, tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, Dr Farooq Jan said a 90-year-old man from Kulgam, who was referred from GMC Anantnag on Monday afternoon died at isolation facility on Tuesday morning

The patient was suffering from pneumonia besides having a history of chest disease, he said, adding that soon after he was admitted in the hospital, his samples were taken and that came positive on Monday evening.

The fresh death in Jammu and Kashmir has taken the total death toll across the Union Territory up to 23.

The mortality attributed to COVID-19 has increased in J&K in recent days as 12 positive people have died since May 17. Although doctors said all these patients suffered from other life-threatening illnesses, the deaths have steepened the mortality graph of the viral illness. In Jammu and Kashmir, the first death due to the coronavirus was reported on March 26.

Till Monday evening, J&K had reported 1,668 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 809 have recovered and 836 are Active Positive cases.