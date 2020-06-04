Coronavirus Lockdown: Supreme Court for common platform to facilitate people's movement in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Centre, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to come up with one policy and portal to facilitate the movement of people in the National Capital Region.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah gave one week to the states to make an endeavour to find a common programme and portal for interstate movement within the NCR.

People, crossing the borders, faced hardships due to the contradictory policies of various states and the sealing of borders in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The court directed the three states of Delhi-NCR to hold a meeting along with the central government to formulate a common plan or policy and platform regarding the regulation of movement of individuals.

A PIL was filed earlier last month by Rohit Bhalla, questioning unconstitutionality of the decisions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi administrations to restrict the movement of individuals for permissible activities and the necessity of applying for passes for each of these states on various state government portals.