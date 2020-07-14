Coronavirus: Plasma bank inaugurated at LNJP hospital

Coronavirus: Plasma bank inaugurated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 15:02 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gives a certificate to a donor at the launch of a plasma bank at the Covid-19 dedicated LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi got its second plasma bank on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the facility at the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here for treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

The chief minister had inaugurated the first such facility at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences on July 2.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

"Plasma therapy is really helpful in saving lives. We cannot say it is 100 percent successful... but the death rate has reduced in Delhi and plasma has a role in it," the chief minister said at the launch.

The LNJP Hospital is located in central Delhi, so it is easily accessible to those willing to donate plasma, he said. 

Covid-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery. 

Such people should be aged between 18 and 60 and weigh not less than 50 kg.   

Women who have been pregnant at some time in their life, people with diabetes, hypertension, cancer survivors, those with chronic heart, liver, lung and kidney diseases and high blood pressure cannot donate plasma. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

plasma therapy
Plasma
COVID-19
Coronavirus
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 