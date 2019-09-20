Court allows CBI to quiz Michel inside Tihar jail

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in Tihar Central Jail here, following the information received from foreign countries.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar permitted the CBI to quiz Michel from September 24 to 26 inside the prison as the investigating agency sought directions for taking his specimen signatures and writings and for further interrogation.

The CBI had submitted that during the investigation, documents reportedly written by Christian Michel James, who was extradited from Dubai, were received from foreign countries pursuant to the Letters Rogatory issued by the court.

It said that specimen writings of the accused were obtained on December 11, 2018, and were forwarded to CFSL for opinion.

The handwriting expert from the CFSL has sought more specimen writings and signatures of Michel for examination/comparison and expressing opinion, it said.

The accused opposed the plea, saying earlier the CBI had put pressure on him for giving handwritings and signatures in a particular manner which is violative of his rights.

Michel, meanwhile, submitted that he was not permitted to make phone calls by the jail authorities which was allowed by the court.

The court has sought reply from Tihar jail authorities by September 27 on Michel's allegations.