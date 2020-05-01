Court grants bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

A Delhi Court Friday granted bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar gave the relief to Talwar on the condition that he will cooperate with the investigation and not try to influence witness or hamper probe in the case.

While seeking bail, the accused had told the court that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody in the matter.

He said he was the only accused arrested in the case and the probe was already over.

He further told the court that all the evidence in the case was documentary in nature and has been recovered by the probe agency.

ED's advocates Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana had told the court that Talwar was accused of a serious economic offence and if granted the relief, he may flee from justice.

The agency had further said that the accused was already absconding from justice prior to his arrest and he had to be brought from Dubai.