Covid-19: 2.13 lakh stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents brought back from rest of country, abroad

PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 13 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 21:59 ist
A health official takes samples for Covid-19 testing, during Unlock 2.0, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 2.13 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded across the country due to restrictions imposed in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per official data.

They were brought to Jammu and Kashmir on special trains and buses, and all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures for Covid-19 were followed, officials said.

Till now, about 68,191 passengers have arrived at the Jammu and the Udhampur railway stations on 82 special trains from different states and union territories, as per the data.

It said about 1,44,970 people, including 823 from abroad, after being brought back have entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur.

Between July 12 and July 13, about 1,590 people entered through Lakhanpur, as per the data, which also mentioned that 868 passengers reached Jammu on Monday by a special train.

Till now, 61 special trains have reached Jammu with a total of 52,495 passengers and 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, it said. 

