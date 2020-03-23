COVID-19: 35,000 foreign returnees staying in Delhi since March 1; govt to check if they're in quarantine

With around 35,000 people who returned from abroad staying in the national capital since March 1, the Delhi government has now instructed its district magistrates to ensure that all these people remain in home quarantine for at least 14 days.

Persons who returned from abroad and their people whom they were in contact have been warned of a jail term of one month or fine of Rs 200 or both if they venture out during the mandatory home quarantine period.

Officials said the district magistrates have been directed to undertake a "thorough verification drive" to ensure that all these people remain in home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.

In an order issued invoking the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1987, the government has directed that all foreign returned persons staying in the capital since March 1, which could be around 35,000, should strictly comply with the directions of 14-day home quarantine "without fail".

Similar instructions are there for the contacts of these foreign returned persons.

"Persons who have been diagnosed as infected with COVID-19 shall mandatorily remain in isolation facility of the hospital and shall leave the premises only after being discharged the treating doctor," the order said.

Anyone violating these directions would be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment of one month or fine or both under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

The fresh directions issued on Sunday comes amid reports from parts of the country that people who were on home quarantine were seen breaking the rules and roaming in public, endangering the lives of others.