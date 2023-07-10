Covid-19 cases in India at all-time low since 2020

Covid-19 cases in India at all-time low since 2020

The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 13:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read: Small group of immunocompromised vulnerable to severe Covid infections

The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

 