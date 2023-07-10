Covid-19 cases in India at all-time low since 2020

India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Also Read: Small group of immunocompromised vulnerable to severe Covid infections
The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
