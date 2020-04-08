COVID-19 hotspots in 15 UP districts sealed till Apr 15

COVID-19 hotspots in 15 UP districts sealed till April 15: UP govt

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 08 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 16:23 ist
Beneficiaries stand in a queue, wearing face masks, to collect ration at a state government ration centre during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state will be sealed till April 15 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"All coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts will be completely sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of COVID-19 cases have been found," Director, Information Shishir told PTI.

These hotspots will be identified by the evening, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

