COVID-19: J&K govt bars medicos, health workers from speaking to media

With doctors and healthcare workers speaking out publicly about risky working conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has barred them from speaking to the media or disclosing anything critical on social media about novel coronavirus.

The order was issued in the backdrop of healthcare workers and doctors speaking out publicly about shortages of masks, gowns and dearth of beds and ventilators.

Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo, in a circular, has warned employees of strict action if they resort to “uncalled for reporting to media”.

“Any person disobeying any regulation or order made under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860),” the order reads.

Dr Mattoo said that some government employees were publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and that it was against service conduct rules.

“There can be differences of opinion or some minor issues which the government employees can bring to the notice of the concerned authorities so that the issue is redressed instead of putting that issue out on social media, print and electronic media,” he said. “It is causing more harm than good to the public and administration in combating the pandemic.”

A similar warning was issued by Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Reenu Sharma for employees in the division. She asked employees, including chief medical officers, to desist from speaking to the media about novel coronavirus or hospital facilities.

Director of super-specialty SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar, Dr AG Ahangar, has also directed heads of departments and faculty members to refrain from speaking to the press or providing any information regarding COVID-19.