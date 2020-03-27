COVID-19: President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with Governors, Lieutenant Governors

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday interacted with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of all states and union territories on the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also participated in the video conference, which was aimed at reviewing the preparedness of the administration at states and union territories, amid the country is in lockdown to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread.

During the video conference, the President lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling this challenge.

The Governors of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Lt. Governor of Delhi and the Administrator of Chandigarh participated in the video conference.

Addressing the video conference, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu told the Governors that their leadership is crucial in this moment of crisis as they are the first citizens of states. “Your leadership is crucial and your guidance, facilitation and motivating ability can be most valuable,” he said.

He asked them to involve religious and spiritual leaders, film and sports celebrities as well as public personalities, including literary giants and artists, to promote awareness to combat COVID-19.

Naidu also appealed to private hospitals to earmark some beds for COVID-19 patients.

Another point the Vice President wanted Governors, as Chancellors of universities, was exploring the possibility of conducting online classes to complete the curriculum and ensure the academic schedule was not disturbed.

He also said they could motivate Universities, Kendriya Vidyalayas and other educational institutions and religious bodies to contribute to free up spaces to allocate space for isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.