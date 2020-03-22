COVID-19 scare: Jammu & Kashmir police to install thermal scanners in offices

Amid the looming coronavirus scare, Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a set of instructions for its offices across the Union Territory, directing for installation of thermal scanners in offices and asking personnel to attend duties on an alternate-week basis.

In the 19-point instructions issued by Additional Director General of Police (Coordination), S.J.M. Gillani, the officers have been directed to install thermal scanners at entry points of offices and place hand sanitisers.

The officers have also been asked to discourage entry of visitors with routine issue of visitors be suspended with immediate effect. The police officers have also been asked to hold meetings through video conferences, avoid unnecessary official travel, ensuring the availability of hand sanitisers, soaps and running water in police institutions, distribution of protective gear among cops and especially those who are engaged directly in COVI-19 duty.

Police personnel, who have travelled abroad and have returned back by or after 15th February, have been asked to be sent on 14 days compulsory quarantine.

Besides, police personnel who have met their relatives having foreign travel history after 15th February should voluntarily inform such contact to the concerned supervisory officers and be put for compulsory quarantine, the advisory added.

Meanwhile, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh has asked his subordinates that mechanism must be placed on the front gates of all the police stations, police posts and establishments “so that the complaints are redressed on priority basis.”

He has directed the officers to make all efforts so that COVID-19 does not spread in the community and in the police.