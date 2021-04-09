Covid-negative report must for labourers to enter HP's Spiti valley

Covid-ve report must for labourers to enter HP's Spiti

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 09 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 18:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A Covid-negative report has been made mandatory for the labourers of other states to enter Himachal Pradesh's Spiti valley for work, an official said on Friday.

A negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for labourers of other states due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Lahaul-Spiti Sub Divisional Magistrate Gian Sagar Negi said.

All the contractors in Spiti valley too have been asked to ensure Covid-19 tests for their labourers, he added. The SDM also urged the public to strictly adhere to the anti-Covid protocol of maintaining social distance and wearing masks to check the spread of the fatal disease.

Coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh
COVID-19

