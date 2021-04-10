Covid positive youth isolated at petrol pump in UP

In a shocking display of official apathy, a Covid-positive youth was allegedly 'isolated' at a petrol pump in the state capital of Lucknow by the officials even as the number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 12 thousand-mark in the past 24-hours.

According to the sources, the youth, who worked at the petrol pump, had tested positive on Tuesday. He tried to get himself admitted to the hospital but could not due to an alleged unavailability of beds.

After four days, some police personnel came to the petrol pump on Saturday and asked the youth to lie down under a tine shed at the pump. The shed was made out of bounds for the people and rope was tied around it, sources said.

The state reported 12,780 positive cases in the past 24-hours. Lucknow topped the list with 4,000 cases. As many as 48 people died from Covid-19 in different parts of the state since Friday, according to official sources.

UP government has imposed a night curfew in several towns, including Lucknow, Noida, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Varanasi.

The state government has also directed that only 50 per cent employees should attend offices in the four most affected towns.