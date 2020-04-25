CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district

A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.
The militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp at Dooniwara in the district's Chadoora area around 6.30 pm, they said.
The officials said the jawan suffered minor injuries in the incident.
