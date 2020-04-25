CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in J&K's Budgam di

CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 25 2020, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 00:51 ist

A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said. 

The militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp at Dooniwara in the district's Chadoora area around 6.30 pm, they said.

The officials said the jawan suffered minor injuries in the incident.

CRPF
grenade attack
Jammu and Kashmir
militants

