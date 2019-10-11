Crucial Muslim board meet to discuss Ayodhya, UCC

Amid speculations about an early verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits by the supreme court, senior functionaries of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an apex body of the Muslims in the country, is holding a meeting here on Saturday.

According to the sources, the Ayodhya issue would figure prominently in the meeting along with others, including the common civil code and triple talaq.

A senior member of the AIMPLB here said on Friday that the Board was in favour of resolving the Ayodhya issue through the court. ''We will abide by the verdict of the apex court... every one should do that,'' said the member while speaking to DH.

The member slammed those Muslim leaders, who had been advocating for an out of court settlement of the issue.

At a meeting here on Thursday, some Muslim intellectuals had said that the Sunni Central Waqf Board, which was one of the main plaintiffs in the Ayodhya case, should withdraw its claim on the disputed land so that a Ram Temple could be built there.

Members of a Muslim outfit later staged a demonstration to protest the proposal of the Muslim intellectuals.

He said that besides Ayodhya, the issue of common civil code would also be discussed at length at the meeting. ''We are against a common civil code....we will discuss our strategy in case the government takes any decision in this regard,'' the member said.